Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 3,174 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

