BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

BRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BRP stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

