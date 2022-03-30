BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.03

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.03 and traded as low as $26.77. BRP Group shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 255,071 shares.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 144.25 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 over the last ninety days. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 729.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth $280,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 436.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 203,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 165,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

