Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $83.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. Bruker has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after buying an additional 4,337,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bruker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after buying an additional 296,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

