BSCView (BSCV) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BSCView (BSCV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $71,828.76 and $2,892.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.24 or 0.07203698 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.94 or 1.00311614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

