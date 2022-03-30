BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BSRTF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 4,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

