Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.03. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 5,621 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFLY. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,737 shares of company stock valued at $878,903 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Butterfly Network by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 152,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 105,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 170,972 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.