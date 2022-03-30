Bytom Trading Up 20.2% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $47.48 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00279160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001502 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,744,584,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,647,778,869 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

