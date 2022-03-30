Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,396,676 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $33,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

CCJ opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

