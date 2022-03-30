Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,717,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after acquiring an additional 361,628 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

