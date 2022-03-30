Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading Down 1.8%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 241,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 396,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

