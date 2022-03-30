Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.67 and last traded at C$41.53. Approximately 1,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$880.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

