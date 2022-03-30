CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CannaPharmaRX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 422,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,832. CannaPharmaRX has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
CannaPharmaRX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannaPharmaRX (CPMD)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.