CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CannaPharmaRX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 422,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,832. CannaPharmaRX has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

