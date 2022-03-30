CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,287. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

