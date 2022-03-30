CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

CASI stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 298,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.