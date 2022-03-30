Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.55

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 57388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $866.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.