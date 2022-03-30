Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.55

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 57388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $866.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

