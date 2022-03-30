CBC Holding Co (OTC:CBHC) Plans $0.60 Dividend

CBC Holding Co (OTC:CBHC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
CBC stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. CBC has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.
