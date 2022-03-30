Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

CVCY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 25,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,777. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

