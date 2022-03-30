Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $80.58

Ceres (CERES) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Ceres has a market cap of $444,160.85 and approximately $1,902.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $80.58 or 0.00170250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.10 or 0.07126635 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,250.41 or 0.99829910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00046104 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

