Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. 28,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.41.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

