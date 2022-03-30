CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CFFE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 82,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,422 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 817,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 535,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

