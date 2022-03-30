Chain Guardians One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.31 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CGG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00108384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

