ChainX (PCX) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (PCX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and $719,389.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00003961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.35 or 0.07207923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,212.73 or 1.00079556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047279 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

