Chardan Capital Lowers Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target to $16.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 167.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

IMNM opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -1.26. Immunome has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

