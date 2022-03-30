Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $186.47

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $186.47, but opened at $174.38. Chart Industries shares last traded at $163.04, with a volume of 44,617 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $144,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NYSE:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
