Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $186.47

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $186.47, but opened at $174.38. Chart Industries shares last traded at $163.04, with a volume of 44,617 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $144,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

