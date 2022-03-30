Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. Chewy has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,467,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

