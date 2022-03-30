Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $257.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $244.83. 22,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

