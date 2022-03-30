Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.
NASDAQ CTRN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. 7,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,369. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $290.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
