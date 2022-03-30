CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,959,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $13,902,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $13,135,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 2,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,945. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

