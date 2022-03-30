Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 278,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,621. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 625,770 shares of company stock worth $10,784,729.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

