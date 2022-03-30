Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Cloopen Group stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05. Cloopen Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cloopen Group by 9,638.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 43,952 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

