Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,484 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. 4,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,304. Jackson Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

