Close Asset Management Ltd Has $136,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,494. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. boosted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

