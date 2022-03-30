Close Asset Management Ltd Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

