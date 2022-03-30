Close Asset Management Ltd Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.