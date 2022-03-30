Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,934,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,973,000. Avantor makes up about 7.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of Avantor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $92,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 107.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 150.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,333. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 76,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Cowen increased their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

