Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 5.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $142,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,205,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

NYSE APD traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $252.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,278. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

