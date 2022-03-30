Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,850 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ChargePoint by 786.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 827,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 14.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $9,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ChargePoint by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NYSE CHPT traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. 7,320,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,674,333. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,389. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

