CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 338,104 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMGO)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CMG Holdings Group (CMGO)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.