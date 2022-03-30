CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.02. CNB Financial shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 13,035 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $449.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

