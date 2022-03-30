CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CohBar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CohBar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CohBar by 32.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

