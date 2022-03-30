Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $440.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.76), with a volume of 13745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($6.00).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 491.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.42. The company has a market capitalization of £181.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

