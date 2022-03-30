Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €8.20 ($9.01) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.56) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.00) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.00 ($8.79).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.68 ($8.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.30. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

