Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Insider Jeffrey M. Levy Sells 954 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CBU stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $70.56. 5,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $82.10.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,235,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Community Bank System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $33,905,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.