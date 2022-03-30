Comparing Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) & DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX)

DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX – Get Rating) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DS Healthcare Group and Yatsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 1 1 0 2.50

Yatsen has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,547.71%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DS Healthcare Group and Yatsen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yatsen $916.42 million 0.38 -$243.75 million ($0.39) -1.84

DS Healthcare Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen.

Profitability

This table compares DS Healthcare Group and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A Yatsen -26.42% -19.62% -15.46%

DS Healthcare Group Company Profile

DS Healthcare Group, Inc. is a personal-care, product development and marketing company. The company develops and markets proprietary branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It research, develops and formulates its own products, consistent with its mission to provide products that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its customers. The company was founded on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

