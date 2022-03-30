comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.93 Million

Equities analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) to post $94.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. comScore posted sales of $90.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $391.78 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $420.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.49 million to $431.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 130,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $330,205.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 140,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 307,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,863. comScore has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $260.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.