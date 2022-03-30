Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $174.82 and last traded at $177.36. Approximately 2,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 225,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $182.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.