Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.