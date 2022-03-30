Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $222.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.65 and its 200 day moving average is $229.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.