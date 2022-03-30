Conning Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 334,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,179 shares of company stock worth $10,805,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

